Gulf of Guinea: FG calls for stronger ties against piracy

The Federal Government has called on counties in the Gulf of Guinea to strengthen ties towards ensuring regional stability.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, made the call at the Graduation of the Anti-Piracy Course 3/2022 organised by the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) on Friday in Abuja.

The course was organised in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of the Government of Japan.

The minister was represented by the Director, International Cooperation, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Lanre Adekanye.

He said the course was meant to checkmate the recurrent phenomenon of piracy in the gulf of Guinea region and countries bordering it.

According to him, being a major international economic route, the need to improve maritime security along the coastlines, territorial economic seas, and exclusive zones cannot be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper