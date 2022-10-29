Let’s shift loyalty from party to persons in 2023 — Prof Effiong 

By Emma Una, CALABAR

NIGERIANS have been urged   to shift loyalty from political parties to personalities in voting for candidates in the 2023 general election if the country must get it right politically and make progress

Professor Uduak Usen, the Bishop of African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church stated this in Calabar while speaking at the   2022 -23 Annual : Episcopal Conference   of the church

He said the country   is sick,   and the sickness manifests   in nine fronts: education, economy, healthcare, Infrastructure, utility, manufacturing, political and family sectors. 

“These are nine major areas of our sicknesses and I am bothered to say that it is in nine places. Why I highlight this is because we have come to a point in this country where we must be holistic in our thinking process and not be narrow minded by assessing our candidates based on capacity, competence.

“The church must provide leadership at this critical time of our lives as a nation….



