MASSOB disowns criminals in Enugu forests masquerading as Biafra activists





By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has disowned some dissidents in the forests of Oduma in Aninri local government area and her neighboring communities of Nkerefi, Nomeh and Mburubu in Nkanu East LGA, all in Enugu state.

MASSOB alleged that the criminal elements were terrorizing the areas in the name of Biafra agitation, noting that its intelligence shows that the gangsters operate in a camp within the borderline between Nkerefi and Oduma forest called Ngene Awa by Oduma people but called Okobo by Nkerefi people.

Enugu state coordinator of MASSOB, Daniel Onyebuchi, on Saturday, said that the criminals have subjected members of the communities into slavery, where the indeginous people can no longer go to their farms in the present harvesting season because of fear of being kidnapped, raped or killed by the criminal youths.

"It is unfortunate that these youths with brighter future have turned themselves into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper