Police officer killed, other injured, UI Professor abducted by gunmen





A Police officer was killed, one other injured, while a Professor of Political Science was among others that were kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected kidnappers in military uniform,

who laid siege to Dominica University area on the expressway on Friday night, abducted unspecified numbers of passengers.

NAN gathered that Prof. Adigun Agbaje at the University of Ibadan, was among those kidnapped during the incident.

One of the relations of the lecturer, who pleaded anonymity, said that the kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding N50 million ransom.

Commenting, the Police Relations Officer in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the operatives of the command attached to toll-gate got information about the sporadic gunshots around Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday night.

Osifeso said that the command responded swiftly to the incident with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper