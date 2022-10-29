Terror alert: Abia’s new CP tells residents not to panic





.

. Promises hard times for criminals

By Steve Oko

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Abia State, Mustapha Mohamed Bala, has urged residents of Abia State not to panic over the inclusion of the state among the high-risk states on the latest terror alert issued by the United Kingdom.

The Police boss who was fielding questions from newsmen after assuming office at state police headquarters Umuahia on Friday said that the command in collaboration with other security agencies was not leaving anything to chance in its bid to ensure the all-around security of lives and property of residents.

Mr Bala who was until his posting the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Imo State said that the command would also utilize intelligence gathering and proactive policing to neutralize any terror threat.

He said that the command, besides some other tactical measures which would not be made public, would embark on the massive deployment of personnel to keep criminals at bare…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper