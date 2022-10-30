2023: Controversy over Tinubu victory report as Atiku, Obi kick





By John Alechenu

A report credited to a subsidiary of the influential Fitch Ratings predicting victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections, yesterday, sparked controversy as the presidential Campaign Organisations of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively rejected the report.

The Atiku/Okowa (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation dismissed the report as speculative while the Peter Obi/Datti Campaign (LP) said it called for concern.

The Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industrial Research had, in its report, said the APC candidate had a higher possibility of winning, adding that Nigeria might, however, experience political unrest following Tinubu’s winning.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper