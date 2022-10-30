5G network has no negative health effects – NCC reassures Nigerians￼





The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has reassured the public that the new Fifth Generation network popularly known as 5G has no negative health effects.

The Enugu Zonal Controller of the NCC, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugama, made the clarification in Enugu on Saturday at a round table with members of the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments (AHFEs).

Ugama explained that there was no convincing evidence associated with emissions from electromagnetic devices including handsets were harmful to the body.

According to him, international bodies including the World Health Organizations (WHO) had established a threshold that there is no solid evidence that 5G causes negative health effects on humans and animals.

The controller however, advised users not to hold these electromagnetic devices like handsets close to their body if they had doubts.

“NCC will do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and ensure that every equipment with set…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper