Drunken police officer in viral video sanctioned for indiscipline – Force PRO





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force said on Sunday that adequate disciplinary sanction has been meted out to a drunken Police officer in uniform trending in a viral video.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi who made this known however noted that the incident leading to the demobilization of the Inspector from the Mobile Police Force among other sanctions, occurred in the year 2022.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state emphatically that the Mobile Police officer captured in a drunken state sitting on the ground and being mocked by some children, in a viral video currently trending on social media, had been appropriately sanctioned for the unprofessional and unethical conduct displayed in the video.

“Recall that the video trended in the year 2020, and the Force took diligent steps to ensure the Inspector was disciplined in line with extant laws regulating the Force.

“This led to his demobilization from the Police Mobile Force…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper