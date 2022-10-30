IYC accuses FG of insensitivity to Bayelsa flood victims’ woes





.

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA UMBRELLA body of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, has lamented what it described as the insensitivity of the Federal Government towards the plight of millions of displaced persons in flood-ravaged Bayelsa.

The IYC, through its National Spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, on Sunday in Yenagoa faulted the claim by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that only four out of the eight local government areas in Bayelsa were impacted by a flood.

Ekerefe said: “we want to place on record that the delayed response and claim by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that only four local government councils out of the eight Local Government councils of the state are affected, is insulting, provocative and inhuman towards the people and government of Bayelsa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper