 Tinubu, Atiku,Obi others urge to address climate change





The FAME Foundation has called on Sen. Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, and other presidential candidates, contesting in the 2023 election, to address the challenges of climate change in their manifestoes.

Its Executive Director, Mrs Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, made the call on Saturday at the “Green Ball Walk for Climate” in Abuja.

Ogunleye-Bello: “We urge political candidates running in the upcoming general elections in 2023 to address the issues of climate change in their respective manifestoes.

“The government at all levels, Federal, State, or Local, must play a role in tackling the issue of climate change.

“We also call for a new approach to implementing climate policies into practice for inclusivity and sustainability.”

She said that the need to prevent self-defeating austerity, national contexts and the promotion of government and public cooperation in achieving climatic and environmental goals must be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper