Attack on Apostle Suleiman: PFN commiserates with families of victims





By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives of security personnel and staff of Apostle Suleiman who were brutally gunned down by criminals in last week’s assassination attempt on the life of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman.

“We commiserate with the families of the Policemen and others in the convoy who lost their lives in the attack. Our hearts and prayers go out to them. We pray for comfort for them at this difficult time”, PFN opined in a statement.

The statement reads:

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) strongly condemns the attack on Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

“It is unimaginable that such a brazen attempt at assassination will be made on the life of anyone, not least a Minister of God whose mission is to simply preach the Gospel and serve humanity.

“It speaks, on one hand, to the heightened level of insecurity in the country, which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper