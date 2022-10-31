Cloth bags trend for students as prices of back-packs hit the roof





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A FEW years ago, the backing bag became the trend as both male and female students were seen backing it wherever they go.

It was a very portable means of moving books and other writing materials.

The most important factor was that it was affordable. As much as it was trendy and served convenience, it was mainly economical.

However, Economy & Lifestyle discovered that the cost of backing bags has increased even as the production quality of the bags diminished.

This has made students adopt the use of the now-trending cloth bags to carry their writing materials.

They also claim the bags last longer and can hold heavy writing materials.

Temitope Ajayi, an accounting student, said: “The cloth bag is what all students are carrying now. We have abandoned the backing bag and handbags.

“The backing bag has become very expensive. Some are sold for N15,000 to N20,000, which was N3,000 to N5,000 and the sellers will tell you it is original….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper