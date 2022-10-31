Enugu: Jubilation as former SSG, others regain freedom





Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga (left); praying for the former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, at his Opi residence after the latter regained freedom from the kidnappers, weekend

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—–The home country of the former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, was a beehive of activities as well wishers trouped en masse to celebrate his freedom from the den of kidnappers.

Dr. Shere regained his freedom, Saturday evening with an unspecified number of other abductees who were kidnapped at the Agu Ekwegbe axis of the Ugwuogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road on Thursday last week.

Following the development, Shere’s residence at Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was filled with guests, including the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga; the member representing Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Martins Oke, among…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper