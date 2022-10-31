Insecurity: We’ll commence joint patrol in December —S-East govs  





•Seek political solution to Nnamdi Kanu •

By Livinus Nwabughiogu, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—The governors of the South East geo-political zone have raised the alarm over the spate of kidnappings and wanton killings in the zone, calling on the Federal Government to come to their aid in providing security in the area, bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

The governors agreed to set up a 24-hour joint patrol on all the major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season to curb the escalated insecurity in the zone.

In a meeting attended by Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim and Placid Njoku of Imo State, in Enugu yesterday, the governors also maintained that political solution was a way of resolving the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s issue.

The governors used the forum to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper