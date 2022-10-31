Lekki Deep Seaport: Lagos govt reaffirms timely completion of road network





The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to timely delivery of the road infrastructure around the Ibeju-Lekki axis to ensure seamless evacuation of cargo from the port.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the handover of the Nigeria Lekki Deep Seaport construction completion ceremony by the construction firm to its promoters, Tolaram Group, on Monday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that the project would provide 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next couple of months and years ahead.

Sanwo-Olu added that the project would boost the country’s revenue in form of taxes.

“The seaport will position Lagos, as the world maritime logistics hub, not only in West Africa but Central African region and will position Nigeria to attain full economic leadership potential under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

“We, therefore, reassure everyone that we will stop at nothing to put the roads into completion as fast as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper