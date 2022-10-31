NBCC moves to reposition small businesses in Nigeria





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, has moved to strengthen and deepen trade and business relations via its annual Golf Cup Tournament.

Chairman of Nigeria-British Golf Committee, Mr. Uwamai Igein, said that the tournament is part of the chamber’s commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for the chamber’s existing and prospective members.

Igein who said that the golf tournament is geared towards repositioning and strengthening Nigeria and British businesses particularly the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said the chamber chose golf for its sporting event because it provided a high ended networking and relaxation effect between business executives and MSMEs.

He said: “MSME accounts for almost 40 million businesses in Nigeria and the chamber is using this event as a platform to position them as the engine of economic growth. “In furtherance of our commitment to building and expanding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper