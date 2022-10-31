We’re undecided on candidate to support for presidency in 2023 – Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike said Rivers state is undecided on the candidate to support for presidency in the 2023 election.

The governor stated this during the inauguration of 319 ward and 32 constituency liaison officers in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to Wike, the Rivers PDP governorship candidate, all the House of Representatives, Senate and House of Assembly candidates would win in the 2023 general elections.

“PDP will win our State. I am not hiding it as far as the governorship, House of Reps, Senate and State Assembly are concerned. The other one we have not decided until the right thing is done,” he said.

Recall that Wike earlier described the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as ungrateful over his comments against the Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State during a press briefing at his private residence in Rumiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper