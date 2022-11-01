FG to collaborate with private sector to close skills gap





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday said it will collaborate more with the private sector, especially in the relevant policy formation process and the management of skills centres in the country in a bid to

effectively close the skills gap in Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, stated this at the meeting of the National Council on Skills, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, it was resolved that more roles will be given to the Organized Private Sector (OPS) as a means to closing the skills gap in the country.

Based on the approval of the Council, the organized private sector represented by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, among other groups, will be integrated in the activities of the NCS.

The meeting which was chaired by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper