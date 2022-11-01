Guinness’ profit rises 1147%, declares N15.6bn dividend





By Peter Egwuatu

Guinness Nigeria Plc, has declared N15.6bllion dividend on a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N15.7billion for the financial year ended June 30, 2022. The PAT grew by 1147% from N1.26billion in corresponding period in previous year.

The Company’s revenue for the year under review grew by 29% to N206.8 billion from N160billion.

Shareholders at the hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held in Lagos approved the sum at N7.14k per share dividend.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr.Omobola Johnson, commitment to the company’s expansion strategy and improved operational efficiency has helped to sustain the growth.

She stated: “Despite the difficult business environment, Guinness Nigeria has consistently worked to remain competitive. We will work at maintaining the remarkable trajectory that we have now because we value the confidence and trust that our distinguished shareholders have placed in us.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper