



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured the Igbo that the PDP government under Atiku Abubakar will ensure that they are properly placed in government.

He noted that with Atiku as President in 2023, Igbos are sure of becoming the next President in Nigeria.

He therefore solicited for the support of Igbo worldwide for the actualization of the Atiku/Okowa presidency come 2023.

Okowa who was guest of honour, spoke through the Kaduna State PDP Governorship candidate, Rt.Hon. Isa Muhammed Ashiru who represented him at the Igbo Community Welfare Association (ICWA) celebration, award and fund raising in Kaduna.

” Atiku being an inlaw to the Igbos has demonstrated his desire and likeness for the Igbo as he has always picked an Igbo person as his running mate whenever he gets a presidential ticket.”

” I am also your son, hence a support for Atiku is also a support…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper