Insecurity won’t affect 2023 census – NPC





The National Population Commission, NPC, has said the insecurity bedevilling some parts of the country will not affect the 2023 population and housing census.

The Niger Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Dattijo Usman, who stated this during a state-level compendium of localities workshop in Minna yesterday, said no locality would be left out.

Datijo noted that the rate of insecurity in the country had reduced, compared to what it used to be months ago.

He also added that the commission and security agencies are working out modalities to ensure how best the census would be done across the state.

“The issue of insecurity is abating now and we have concluded all the arrangements to have a successful census exercise. The insecurity issues in the state will not stop us from conducting census in 2023,” he said.

Datijo explained that the objective of the state-level compendium of localities workshop is to compile all the localities demarcated during the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper