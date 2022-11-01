Just in: 4 kidnapped victims released after paying N4m ransom in Ekiti – Source





….We don’t have knowledge of any ransom payment – Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

After payment of N4 million ransom, the four Ibadan-bound travelers kidnapped in Ekiti state last Sunday have regained freedom.

They were kidnapped along Irele and OkeAko Ekiti in Ajoni Local Council Development Area (LCDA) last Sunday while returning to Ibadan after attending a ceremony in Kogi state.

A source told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the four victims were released in a forest in Iyemero-Ekiti in the Ajoni LCDA.

It was gathered that the gunmen had called the family of the victims on Sunday night and demanded N10 million before they could release them. The source added that after intense negotiations and pleading, the gunmen collected N4 million.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the four victims were released on Tuesday morning after they (gunmen) collected a sum of N4 million from the relatives of the victims.

“You know they initially demanded for N10…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper