Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead aged 28





By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Kirshnik Khari Ball known professionally as Takeoff has been shot dead in Houston.

According to TMZ, details around the reported incident are still very sketchy at this time.

However, numerous sources alleged that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice when a gun shot broke out, hitting Takeoff either in the head or near his neck.

Houston Police also shared on their social media that the victim was found upon arrival at 1200 Polk, while 2 other people were shot and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. It’s still unclear what their conditions are, while Quavo was not injured.

Quavo and Takeoff are uncle and nephew, while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Since Offset married Cardi B in 2017, he’s found his own solo success, perhaps sparking tension within the trio.

As a result of his spit from his group, Quavo and Takeoff ended their relationship with Offset and they have all not been on good terms.

Here are some Twitter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper