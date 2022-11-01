Miyetti Allah accuses Ortom of profiling, demands investigation





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

One of the umbrella bodies of herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has called on security agencies to investigate Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, over alleged criminal profiling of its members.

The group made the accusation in a communique at the end of its expanded National Executive Committee, NEC, and State Chairmen meeting, in Abuja, yesterday.

They also noted that “The meeting dismissed the consistent claims of farmers-herders conflicts as major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria.

“But rather the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of states’ sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who willfully continue to carryout extra judicial killings of Fulani Pastoralists

“The meeting noted with dismay the recent genocidal massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba state and called on the Inspector General of Police…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper