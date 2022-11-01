Naira redesign: MURIC asks CBN to retain Arabic on all currency denominations 





Professor Ishaq Akintola

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain the Arabic inscription in the proposed new notes.

MURIC made this in a statement issued by the group’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Tuesday.

The statement partly reads, “The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, announced on October 26 2022, the plan by the CBN to redesign the naira.

“MURIC hereby expresses its support for the project with the proviso that all the denominations must contain Arabic inscriptions just as they had been before Arabic Ajami was conspiratorially and unjustly removed from some denominations.”

Akintola recalled that the removal of Arabic Ajami from naira notes in the past sparked outcry by Muslims and caused division within the country.

He added adding that only its return to all denominations can heal the wound.

“In 2005, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo fired the first salvo against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper