Osinbajo rallies D-8 countries on just energy transition





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is the need for developing countries to foster closer ties and refocus attention on trade and energy access for the benefit of the people.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke when he received in audience the Nigerian-born Secretary General of the Developing 8 (D-8) Organisation, Amb. Isiaka Imam, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigeria is a member of the D-8 which is an organisation for development cooperation among eight developing countries – Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

The vice president said the current trend in the global economy, climate change and the Ukrainian conflict presented opportunities for collaboration among developing economies.

"This is a very important time for member countries to really focus on the critical issues – trade and energy – especially trade…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper