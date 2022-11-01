Schoolchildren, commuters stranded as Lagos danfo drivers down tools





*Keke Marwa, mini buses hike fares

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Bose Adelaja & Juliet Umeh

LAGOS—Business and human activities were paralysed yesterday as commercial bus drivers in Lagos State, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, commenced a seven-day strike, after its meeting with Lagos State government ended in a deadlock.

Consequently, schoolchildren, civil servants, business owners and other commuters trekked for several hours to get to their destinations.

Also, other transporters, commercial tricycles, known as Keke Marwa and minibuses called Korope, took advantage of the strike and hiked transport fares by 100 per cent.

JDWAN had directed other bodies, such as Ibile Drivers Stakeholders Association of Nigeria, DSWAN; Mega City Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, MCDWA; Federal Assisted Mass Transit Incorporation, FAMTI; Owners, Drivers and Conductors Association, ODCA; Commercial Bus Drivers and Owners Operators of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper