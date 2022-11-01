Tinubu presents Action Plan to OPS in Lagos





THE Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will meet with the business and the organised private sector leaders in Lagos today.

The meeting with the business leaders and captains of industry will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites from 12noon. It will afford the economic players and thought leaders in the private sector to interact with the APC candidate and interrogate his Action Plan for Nigeria.

Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr James Faleke said: “Asiwaju Tinubu has a very rich private sector background and experience. He has an abiding faith in private enterprise and a fundamental role in economic development and economic growth. The private sector needs power, predictability and consistency in policy to drive investment and boost national productivity.

“The dialogue will enable Business Leaders to also share their insights and concerns with our Presidential candidate. The town hall meeting will be a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper