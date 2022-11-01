US convicts Nigerian over $60m tax fraud scheme





By Biodun Busari

A United States federal court in West Virginia has convicted a Nigerian man Ayodele Arasokun for his role in an international conspiracy to defraud the US government of $60 million by filing false tax returns.

This was made known in a press statement from the US Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia published on Friday.

According to the statement, Arasokun was found guilty of 21 counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft by a jury as he orchestrated a scheme to file 1,701 false returns and claim $9.1 million in refunds.

West Virginians were among those whose identities were stolen in the process, according to the release.

Arasokun was in a location just outside of Paris, France at the time of the crimes, but the release did not indicate when they happened.

A total of $2.2 million in fraudulent refunds were actually paid by the Internal Revenue Service…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper