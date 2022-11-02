Abia APC guber aspirant appeals ruling affirming Emenike as candidate





By Steve Oko

The legal tussle over the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket in Abia State is not yet over as one of the aspirants, Chief Dan Eke, has approached the Appeal Court, Owerri Division, to seek the nullification of Chief Ikechi Emenike and Uche Ogah’s candidacy.

Eke who file his appeal through his Counsel, Obinna Nkume, vowed to pursue the matter until he got justice.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, had on October 7, dismissed Eke’s suit challenging the outcomes of the parallel APC governorship primaries.

Both Emenike and Uche Ogah emerged through parallel primaries but the National leadership of the party has recognised Emenike as the party’s authentic flag bearer.

The Umuahia Federal High Court presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had ruled that Eke lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primaries having not participated in any of the exercises.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper