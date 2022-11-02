Court directs AIG to investigate Doguwa over alleged assault of journalist





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Chief Magistrate Court 24 Gyedi-Gyedi Kano has directed the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone One, to conduct a discrete investigation on criminal assault by the House of Representatives Member Representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The directive followed a direct complaint lodged before the court by the Kano state Correspondent of Leadership Newspapers, Abdullahi Yakubu through his counsel, Bashir, Umar & Co. Legal Practitioners and Corporate Consultant.

In the letter addressed to the AIG Zone One dated 1st November 2022, signed by the Registrar of the Court, a copy of which was made available to newsmen reads in part, “Iam directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate Court 24, A.B. Wali Complex, Gyedi-Gyedi Kano, to write and request you, to conduct discrete investigation against House of Reps member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Alhassan Ado…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper