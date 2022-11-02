FAAC: Itsekiri Nation not getting what is commensurate, says Omo – Agege





The Deputy Senate President and Delta State Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the March 2023 elections, Rt. Hon. Ovie Omo – Agege, says Itsekiri Nation contributes the bulk of Delta state to the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, yet does not get what is commensurate.

The APC gubernatorial strong contender, made the assertion last night, Tuesday, November 1, when he led his Running Mate, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, Delta state APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, and other prominent leaders of the party on a ” hangout visit ” to Chief Ayirimi Emami at his palatial home in Warri, Delta state.

The Delta Central Senator, who described Itsekiri Nation as unique, posited: ” The status quo is not good enough for the well-being of Itsekiri people, so we need to change the narrative of marginalization the Itsekiris have suffered.

” This election is a watershed, it will change the course of politics in Delta state. As you ( Itsekiris) support…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper