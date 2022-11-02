FirstBank: Sustained growth, industry leadership in 9M’22





By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

With the impressive financial performance recorded in the 2021 financial year which was sustained in the first nine months of this year, 9M’2022, FirstBank Nigeria Limited has signaled its firm return to profitability growth and industry leadership, confirmed by improved credit ratings and international recognitions.

Building on the double digit performance growth recorded in the full financial year ended 2021, the bank, which is the commercial banking arm of FBN Holding Plc, first nine months of this year, 9M’2022, recorded 27.5 per cent growth in gross earnings, 142.1 per cent growth in profit after tax, driven by 10.1 per cent growth in total assets, buoyed by 13.2 per cent increase in Customers Deposits as well as a 24.5 per cent increase in Loans and Advances to Customers.

Sustained Growth Phase

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Nigeria Limited, explained…





