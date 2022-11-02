Follow These Steps to Double Up Your Income:A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Become a Quickteller Paypoint Agent.





In Nigeria today, 70% of people now have a side hustle to increase their sources of income. There are cases of Bankers who sell shoes on Instagram, Office Receptionist who run online skincare business, and restaurant owner who have POS kiosks just in front of their shops.

These side hustles are not new to us, our social media platforms have become a full-blown marketplace and we are loving it.

One profitable Side hustle most entrepreneurs venture into now is the Agency Banking Business. You will see a Barber who also runs a POS Business or someone who has a shop in a busy market area who has a “POS is Available Here” banner in front of her shop.

Agency banking is a profitable business when you use a dependable partner like Quickteller Paypoint. And there are many benefits of becoming a Quickteller Paypoint agent; from daily transactional profits, to agent training, to fast and reliable POS machines, and branded Quickteller Paypoint kiosk with the…





