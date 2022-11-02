Key into FG’s investment fund, Dare tells youths





he Minister of Youth and Social Development, Mt Sunday Dare, has urged more youths to apply for the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

Dare made the call in Abuja, at the 2022 Africa/National Youth Day with the theme “Breaking Barriers to Meaningful Participation and Inclusion in Advocacy”.

NAN reports that the celebration is also with the sub-theme “Bridging the Inter-generational Gap to Annex Youth Potentials”.

The minister said the theme provided an ample opportunity to critically look into and address issues which have continued to hinder the youths’ pursuit of a secured role in decision-making.

He said it also impacted especially on issues which directly affected them, and how to leverage on the experiences garnered from the older generations.

According to him, the NYIF initiative will allow youths to bring up creative ideas which government can support with small loans.

“On the day of the national youth day, if you have not heard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper