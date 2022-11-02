Lagos APC remains unbeatable – Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said the party in Lagos remained unbeatable.

Tinubu said this at the Lagos APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, during the party’s caucus meeting.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led all members of the State Executive Council to the meeting, which was presided over by the Lagos APC chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

Tinubu said that he returned to his political base to meet the Lagos APC family stronger than he left it.

According to him, those entrusted with the administration of the party affairs after he weaned himself off the supervisory duty have not made him regret his decision to pursue his presidential ambition.

He passed a vote of confidence on Sanwo-Olu and other party leaders for nurturing the APC political machinery in the state, stressing that the party remained unbeatable in Lagos.

”I left Lagos for Abuja, leaving the party members…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper