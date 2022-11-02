



By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—South-South leader, Edwin Clark, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, now on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, to as a matter of urgency, handover powers to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to act for the period of his absence from the country.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, the elder statesman described as illegal and unconstitutional, President Buhari’s refusal to transmit power to the Vice President, even as he asked why the President was afraid to hand over to his vice, who proved his competence while he acted as President in 2017, when he was out of the country for over 100 days.

Clark said: “Section 145 of the Constitution is very clear, simple. There is no issue of 21 days and the President cannot import into the constitution what is not there.

“What Section 145 says, President shall transmit to the National Assembly, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper