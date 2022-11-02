N5.5bn Contracts: Atiku’s coordinator in Rivers, Sekibo,  demands apology from Wike





…denies receiving contract from state gov

By Charles Kumolu

A former Minister of Transportation and Director-General of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has demanded a public apology from Governor Nyesom Wike over the latter’s claim that he was given N5.1 billion contracts by the state government.

He described the allegation as an orchestrated attempt to tarnish his image.

Governor Wike had, last Monday, at the inauguration of 319 ward and 32 constituency liaison officers in Port Harcourt , described Sekibo as a self-centered politician who has failed to attract any kind of democratic dividends to Okrika Local Government Area.

He accused Sekibo of turning against him despite receiving N2.1bn Okrika sand-filling contract, N2bn Okochiri internal road contract, and the N1.4bn contract for the Okujaku Street, Danjuma Drive in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, from his administration.

Reacting to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper