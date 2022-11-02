NDLEA declares suspected Lagos drug baron wanted





*Arrests kingpin behind cocaine shipments

*Seals Aaron’s 7 mansions in Lagos, Ibadan

*Blocks N217m in bank account

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared wanted a Lagos socialite and blocked his bank account with a cash balance of N217 million.

Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

Babafemi said the suspect, owner of Adekaz Hotels, Ademola Kazeem, was arrested over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

He said the decision to declare Kazeem wanted followed his failure to honour NDLEA’s invitations and an order granted to the agency by a Federal High Court in Lagos, on Monday, October 17, 2022.

According to him, the suspect is being fingered as the alleged sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper