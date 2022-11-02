NEMA donates relief materials to victims of flood, herdsmen in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has donated relief materials to victims of flood and herdsmen attacks in Benue state.

Handing over the materials to the State Governor at the Makurdi office of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed explained that the donation was sequel to an approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari for vulnerable persons and persons effected by flood in the state.

He said it was also in line with the assessment conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development as well as the approval by the President for the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock for distribution to all states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Represented by the Director of ICT, Alhaji, Sani Lokoja, the Director General noted that “for some period now, several…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper