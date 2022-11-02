No plan to remove INEC Chairman – Femi Adesina





Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, has dismissed speculations of a plan to remove the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and stop the use of Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) in 2023 general elections.

Adesina stated this at a policy dialogue programme organised to mark the 2022 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI), in Abuja on Tuesday.

The policy dialogue, themed “Media, Civil Society and Violence-free Election in Nigeria”, was organised by the Ministry of Justice, Kano State Government and Managing Conflict in Nigeria Programme.

Adesina advised journalists not to give attention to people with hidden intentions to disrupt the 2023 general elections by spreading rumour.

“Recently, there was one group that said the chairman of INEC was going to be removed because maybe…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper