Osimhen ranked fourth best striker in Europe





By Efosa Taiwo

On-form Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been rated as the fourth best striker in Europe topflight leagues.

Osimhen who has had five weeks already this season on the sidelines due to a harmstring injury has scored seven goals in eight league games for Napoli.

The Nigerian international averages a goal every 93 minutes in the Italian Serie A.

In the latest ranking by Italian Corriere dello Sport, the 23-year-old is behind the trio of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City and Norwegian international Haaland ranks first having scored 17 goals in his first 11 EPL games, averaging a goal every 55 minutes; Barcelona’s Lewandowski is in the second position having netted 13 goals in 12 games.

PSG’s Mbappe ranks third with 11 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders this season.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper