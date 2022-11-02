Reps reject Foreign Affairs 2023 budget over alleged infractions





…give conditions to backtrack

…We did not flaunt laws of Nigeria – Minister Onyeama

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

For allegedly flaunting extant laws of the land, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wednesday, declined to approve the 2023 budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yusuf Yakub at a budget defence session with the ministry told the minister, Godfrey Onyeama that he broke section 10 of the 2022 Appropriations Act (as amended).

He expressed anger that the ministry did not honour a letter sent to the minister informing him that the embassies can form tenders board to spend their capital component of the budget.

He said: “It follows that all funds appropriated to MDAs like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others, must be accounted for before the Ministry is able to come to request for another such appropriation, hence this budget defense session.

“One is, therefore, surprised and, indeed, it beats…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper