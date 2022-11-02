Why I spearheaded health factory for women — Titi Ejimagwa





Titilope Ejimagwa

By Ebun Sessou

Having recorded phenomenal success in the multilevel marketing business for more than two decades, Titilope Ejimagwa eventually settled with Longrich, where she not only become the first black 5-star director globally, she became the most recognisable icons of the brand.

The Lagos State University, LASU graduate has inspired millions by teaching them how to achieve her level of know-how, and now tells BL why the Chinese company has invested millions of dollars into building a factory in the Lagos Free Trade Zone.

You are sitting on top of millions of people as your downlines. How did you get here and how do you manage it?

Getting there is not easy. I might not even know up to 0.1 percent of the people in my team. That is the beauty of this industry. It’s not about your effort, it’s leverage. Everybody comes in and they build a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper