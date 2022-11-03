3 gunmen killed during battle with soldiers in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

Three persons suspected to be among the gunmen causing havoc in Orumba area of operating in Anambra State.

The incident took place at Umunze, the headquarters of Orumba South local government area of the state where gunmen recently killed some soldiers on patrol.

It was gathered that the gunmen killed on Wednesday had dangerous charms on their bodies at the time they fell to the superior fire power of the soldiers.

Although the state police command could not be reached to react on the incident, it was learnt that the victims were part of the group killing innocent citizens around Orumba area of the state.

A police source said a combined teams of the state police command and the military took part in the operation.

“We are not relenting in the operation to flush out these hoodlums from the state since they don’t want to be of good behavior”, the source said.

