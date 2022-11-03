Again, Abia pensioners protest 45 months arrears





By Steve Oko

Abia pensioners, Thursday, took to the streets to protest backlog of pension arrears.

According to the senior citizens who marched through major streets chanting anti-government songs, the condition of pensioners in the state has deteriorated under the present administration.

The pensioners who said they were only paid one quarters of their pension, claimed that they had been owed a cumulative of 45 months of pension arrears.

Accusing Government of insensitivity to the plight of pensioners, the senior citizens said average of 10 pensioners die monthly across the state due to poor welfare package.

The pensioners begged Gov. Ikpeazu “to show regard for elders”.

They carried placards with various inscriptions such as: “Ikpeazu pay us our gratuity”; “Ikpeazu, be informed that many pensioners can no longer get medical care due to lack of money”; and “Ikpeazu, why should we vote your candidates in the midst of this wickedness against…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper