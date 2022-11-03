Again, FG to borrow from China, Portugal, Turkey to complete ongoing rail projects





By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government told the National Assembly that it hoped to complete the ongoing rail projects across the country with multi-billion dollar loans from financial institutions based in China, Portugal and Turkey.

According to the Federal Government, it was committed to the implementation of the Nigeria Railway Modernization project.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja when he appeared before the Joint National Assembly Committee on Land and Marine Transport, chaired by Senator Danjuma Goje, All Progressives Congress, APC, Gombe Central, Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo said that the Railway network was being progressively expanded through yearly budgetary appropriations since the Federal Government was facing challenges in securing counterpart funding through loans.

Sambo said, “Currently, the implementation of the Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Kano – Maradi Segments of the Railway Modernization is ongoing with the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper