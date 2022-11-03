



By Dapo Akinrefon

The Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, on Thursday, resigned his position as spokesperson of the Yoruba self-determination group.

Adeleye, in a letter to the leader of IOO, Professor Banji Akintoye, said his resignation takes immediate effect.

The letter reads: “I write to notify you of my resignation as Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide with immediate effect.

“My dear Baba Alana, you and I and Almighty God knows why I chose to throw in the towel. It is more honourable to leave everything to God, posterity and history to judge than go into hullabaloo or brouhaha with you.”

The post Breaking: Adeleye resigns as Ilana Omo Oodua spokesperson appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper