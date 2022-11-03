EFCC to re-arraign ex-Lagos AG Shasore over alleged money laundering





Olasupo Shasore

By Biodun Busari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore, SAN, before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to NAN, Shasore will be arraigned alongside a company, Middlesex Investments Ltd before Justice Inyang Ekwo on a 14-count charge bordering on money laundering.

Shasore and Middlesex Investments Ltd, according to the report, are the first and second respondents respectively while the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the petitioner in the charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/386/22 filed on August 17 by the EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga.

Shasore is said to be a director and a signatory to the company’s Guaranty Trust Bank account number: 0005659394.

The anti-graft agency, in count one, alleged that between September 3 and 11, 2014 the firm and Shasore failed to report…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper