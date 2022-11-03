



Vanguard’s General Manager/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye on Thursday harped on the essence of funding as a major mechanism for strengthening sustainable agriculture and food industry in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa.

Adefaye who made the remarks at the ongoing Vanguard Agribusiness and Food Security Summit 2022 themed: “Incentives for the development of Nigeria’s Agro and Allied Businesses”, noted that food security plays a key role in the overall security and stability of any society.

He explained that Vanguard organised the event as one of the economy sectors’ thought leadership series to stimulate knowledge and examine opportunities for stakeholders in selected sectors considered key to the nation’s economic development.

[VIDEO]:Funding key for strengthening sustainable agriculture, food industry in Nigeria – Adefaye#vanguardbusinessroundtable #VanguardNewspaper pic.twitter.com/hDKZ0Wch2r — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper